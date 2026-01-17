UP: 8-year-old boy brings mother’s body for autopsy after HIV-related death

Etah: An eight-year-old boy found himself alone at a hospital as he arranged the postmortem examination of his mother, who died of HIV-related infection, until local police stepped in to help him with legal formalities and the last rites.

The boy accompanied his mother’s body to the morgue for the autopsy, telling officials he had no one else with him, police said. The woman died during treatment at a government hospital in Etah district on Thursday. At the time of her death, only her minor son was with her, police said.

According to Jalesar Circle Officer (CO) Ritesh Thakur, the woman had been suffering from complications caused by HIV infection for nearly a month, and was staying at her parental home for treatment.

As her condition deteriorated, she returned to her native village five days ago, and was later admitted to the hospital, where she succumbed during treatment early Thursday.