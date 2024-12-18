UP: 8 killed in two road accidents

Lucknow: In two tragic road accidents in Uttar Pradesh, eight people lost their lives, including a family of four in Moradabad and four car occupants in Agra’s Khandauli area.

On Tuesday afternoon, a speeding Bolero crushed Furkan (30), his wife Seema (28), and their two young children as they stood by the roadside on the Delhi Highway in Moradabad. The family, reportedly earned a living by begging.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Bolero, travelling at high speed, lost control and hit the family, flinging them into the air before they landed on the road. The vehicle then collided with a stationary truck, producing a loud crash that drew police and bystanders to

the scene.

The occupants of the Bolero, sustained injuries and were taken to the district hospital after receiving first aid.

Another fatal accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway where a canter truck collided with two cars travelling from Agra to Delhi, killing four occupants on the spot and critically injuring one.

The injured individual was rushed to a nearby hospital.