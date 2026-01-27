UP: 77th Republic Day celebrated with national pride

Lucknow: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with national pride and enthusiasm in Uttar Pradesh’s capital on Monday, with a grand main programme held in front of the Vidhan Bhawan that showcased the spirit of a new Uttar Pradesh in a new India.



Governor Anandiben Patel hoisted the national flag and took the salute of the parade in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other senior dignitaries.

The celebrations began with a shower of flower petals from a helicopter, as patriotic songs filled the air and the Vidhan Bhawan complex resonated with festive fervour.

The parade reflected discipline, dedication and courage. Contingents of the Indian Army with their brass bands, Uttar Pradesh Police, Home Guards, the 32nd and 35th battalions of the PAC, the Women’s PAC, Provincial Defence Corps and NCC cadets marched in perfect formation.

The special participation of a Haryana Police contingent symbolised inter-state cooperation and national unity.

Students from various educational institutions were a major attraction. The brass band of Uttar Pradesh Sainik School, Lucknow, along with girl students from St Joseph’s College, Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and several government and private schools took part in the march past.

The “Shikshit Betiyan” presentation by CMS Aliganj and the rendition of “Sare Jahan Se Achha” by the CMS Gomtinagar band earned special applause. As tunes like “Hum Honge Kamyab”, “Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja” and “Vande Mataram” echoed, the atmosphere was charged with patriotic spirit.

A series of cultural programmes followed. Students of Lucknow Public College presented a dance based on the theme of Viksit Bharat, depicting self-reliance and progress. SAR Public School showcased Nari Shakti and the role of women in society.