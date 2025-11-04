UP: 6 killed in car-truck crash

Barabanki (UP): Six people were killed and two others seriously injured when a car and a truck collided head-on in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening, officials said. The incident occurred near Kutlupur village under the Deva police station limits. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, eye-witnesses said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police reached the spot and took the injured to the district hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, officials said. District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, who reached the spot with Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, said, “Six people died in the crash and the two who suffered serious injuries have been hospitalised.”