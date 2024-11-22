UP: 5 killed, 15 injured in bus-truck collision

Aligarh: In a tragic road accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Aligarh’s Tappal area, five people lost their lives and over 15 were injured in the wee hours of Thursday. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals and the police are investigating the incident.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 2 am when a double-decker bus belonging to Krishna Travels from Pratapgarh collided with a truck at point 56 on the expressway. The bus was en route from Delhi to Azamgarh and Mau. Eyewitnesses stated that the bus was travelling at a high speed when the driver lost control and rear-ended a truck. The collision caused significant damage to one side of the bus, leaving five passengers dead. Among the deceased were Parul (25), her five-month-old son Aaroh, Hasmukh Saroj from Pratapgarh and two unidentified men.

The front portion of the bus was severely damaged and passengers trapped inside were rescued by breaking the windows. Most of the passengers were asleep when the accident occurred, leading to chaos and panic. Those seated in the front of the bus died instantly, while those seated further back sustained injuries.

The sound of the collision and cries for help alerted locals and emergency services. The police arrived promptly and worked alongside bystanders to extricate passengers from the wreckage. Initial investigations suggest that the bus was speeding when the driver lost control, leading to the fatal collision. The impact crushed the bus’s front section, leaving little chance of survival for those seated in the front rows.