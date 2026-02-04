UP: 42-yr-old man abducts, rapes minor for almost six months

Ballia: Police in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl for approximately six months, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the Class 9 student from Ballia came into contact with the man from Patna district in Bihar through a mobile phone. Later, the man allegedly abducted the girl and took her to Valsad in Gujarat, where he raped her repeatedly.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Verma, was arrested on Monday and sent to judicial custody, a police official said.

On July 30, 2025, the student had an argument with her mother. Following the incident, the girl left home without informing her family. Subsequently, the girl’s mother filed a police complaint. The police, during their investigation, rescued the minor girl from Valsad on Sunday.