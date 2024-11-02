UP: 34,459 state employees denied Oct salary for failing to disclose assets

Lucknow: Despite the Uttar Pradesh government’s directive to disburse October salaries before Diwali, 34,459 state employees will not receive their salaries, having failed to comply with asset disclosure requirements.

These employees, responsible for their own delayed payments, did not submit mandatory details of their movable and immovable assets on the Manav Sampada portal, a state platform for personnel management.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Government Employee Conduct Rules, all state employees—totalling approximately 8,30,613 across various grades—were expected to submit their asset details by January 31, 2023. Repeated reminders from the Personnel Department yielded only partial compliance; by August, only 16 per cent had submitted the required information.

Responding to this shortfall, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, under the state’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption, directed Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh to halt salary payments to employees who failed to disclose assets.

This strict stance led to a record compliance rate, with around 7,96,154 employees—96 per cent—submitting their asset details. However, a remaining 34,459 employees, including 14 per cent of first-class officers and 10 per cent of second-class officers, are still non-compliant.

Personnel Department officials confirm that these employees will only receive their withheld salaries upon completing the disclosure of their assets. The state employs a total of 13,244 first-class, 40,748 second-class, 5,75,007 third-class, and 2,01,614 fourth-class personnel, with non-compliance rates highest among first and second-class officers. This enforcement marks a significant shift in the state’s approach to ensuring accountability among government employees and reflects the administration’s commitment to transparency.