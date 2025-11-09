UP: 3 killed in road mishaps

Lucknow: Three people were killed in separate road accidents reported in the Deoria and Saharanpur districts on Saturday, police said. In Deoria, a man from Mau district died, and two others were seriously injured after two motorcycles collided head-on on the Rudrapur-Madanpur road around 9 am. In Saharanpur, two labourers returning home after work were killed, and two others were injured when a speeding car struck their motorcycle near the Dehat Kotwali area late Friday night.