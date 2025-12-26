UP: 3 hacked to death in Ghazipur

Ghazipur: Three men were hacked to death at a village here in an attack linked to an old rivalry, police said on Thursday.

Their bodies were thrown into a pond after the assault.

Two bodies have been recovered so far and efforts are on to trace the third, police said, adding that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is assisting in the search. The killings, which took place in Gahmar village on Wednesday, triggered protests by the residents and created tension in the area. DIG (Varanasi Range) Vaibhav Krishna said a case has been registered against 12 people on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims’ families. “Axes and choppers were used in the attack. The groups involved had an altercation earlier this year in which cases were also registered. The dispute was linked to two ‘majras’ (settlements) in the village,” the DIG said. MPOST

“One body was recovered on Wednesday. Another was found on Thursday evening. Efforts are on to trace the third,” he said.