UP: 3 guards found dead inside factory, owner booked

Budaun: Three security guards were found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a cabin of a mentha oil factory in Kooda Narsinghpur village under Ujhani police station limits of Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district on Tuesday morning, triggering panic and protests by villagers.

The bodies were discovered lying on the floor inside the factory cabin, where the guards had been posted for night duty. As news spread, hundreds of villagers gathered at the factory premises and raised slogans, forcing the police to step in to control the situation.

The deceased were identified as Jogendra Yadav (30), son of Rambahadur, a resident of Basawanpur under Mujaria police station, Bhanu Yadav (26), son of Shripal from Mudasaina under Dataganj police station, and Vivek Yadav (28).

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Vijendra Dwivedi said preliminary information suggested that the three guards had lit a coal stove inside the cabin to keep warm and may have died of suffocation. However, the families of the deceased rejected the accident theory and alleged that the three were murdered.

Following the complaint by the families, police registered a murder case against factory owner Manoj Goyal, Nitesh Goyal and one Rakesh. Cases have also been filed against unidentified persons on charges of conspiracy and murder.