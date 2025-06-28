UP: 10th Fail Rinku Singh’s appointment as Shiksha Adhikari sparks row

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government’s move to appoint international cricketer Rinku Singh—who has not passed Class 10—as a Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) has ignited a storm of controversy over the dilution of merit in critical administrative positions.

The BSA post, traditionally reserved for experienced education professionals with at least a postgraduate degree and selected through a rigorous Public Service Commission process, has instead been granted to the 10th-fail cricket star under a special provision in state service rules. These rules permit direct appointments of international medal winners to government posts across departments, irrespective of their educational qualifications.

Rinku, who rose to national fame after India clinched the gold in cricket at the 2023 Asian Games, was selected by a high-powered committee headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. The move, though technically legal, has stirred sharp criticism from educators and civil society groups.

“This is not just about honouring a sportsman. The BSA is responsible for steering the primary education system in a district—appointing someone without basic academic qualifications undermines the very essence of that role,” said a senior education officer requesting anonymity. While the govt insists the appointment is largely symbolic, aimed at using Rinku as a motivational figure for students, critics argue that symbolism should not come at the cost of institutional integrity—especially in a state grappling with low learning outcomes, teacher absenteeism, and infrastructural gaps in schools.