Unseasonal rains: 10 dead in Marathwada in a week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar,: Unseasonal rains have claimed the lives of 10 persons and 150 animals in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in a week’s time since April 9, a primary survey report prepared by the state revenue department said.

The Marathwada region comprises eight districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv and Hingoli. The report said that spells of unseasonal rains lashed parts of Marathwada since April 9, causing loss of human and animal lives. The rainfall and hailstorms also damaged over 450 houses in 481 villages across the region. Crops standing on over 5,256.86 hectares of land belonging to 9,127 farmers were affected by unseasonal rains and hailstorms, it said.

“Since April 9, unseasonal rains and hailstorms claimed the lives of 10 people, while as many others were injured. The highest number of three deaths occurred in Beed, followed by two each in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani and Latur districts, while one death was reported in Hingoli,” the report added. As many as 152 animals, including 117 milch animals, lost their lives in the unseasonal rains, it said.

These showers also caused large-scale damage to irrigated land, 700.60 hectares of

non-irrigated land, 3,231.20 hectares of orchards, and fruit crops spread over 1,325.06 hectares. Beed district witnessed the maximum loss with 1,693.80 hectares of land, the report said.