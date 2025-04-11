Unseasonal rain, storms batter UP; 2 killed in Sitapur

Lucknow: Unpredictable weather patterns brought heavy rain, strong winds, and hailstorms to several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, leading to loss of lives and damage to standing crops. In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district administrations to remain fully alert and carry out immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Directing officials to remain on the ground, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for real-time monitoring of affected areas. He asked that compensation be swiftly distributed in cases of human or animal casualties and that proper medical care be ensured for the injured. “There should be no delay in extending help to the affected families,” he said. With the state’s wheat procurement season in progress, CM Adityanath also stressed on the importance of protecting the procured grain from weather-related damage. He directed officials to ensure secure storage at all purchase centers, including mandis, and to assess crop losses promptly, submitting detailed reports to the government for necessary action. Drainage systems must also be prioritized in areas facing waterlogging, he added.

Sitapur district reported two weather-related fatalities on Thursday. In Biswan tehsil, 23-year-old farmer Harischandra Bhargava died after being struck by lightning while working in his field in Majra Mochkhurd of Gram Panchayat Januwa. Harischandra, the youngest of four brothers and unmarried, had gone to peel sugarcane when he was hit by the lightning bolt.

In another incident, 55-year-old Kusuma Devi, a resident of Rasulpur Hardopatti village in Sakran, died when a concrete wall collapsed on her during the storm. She was returning home after harvesting wheat when heavy winds and rain began around 9:30 am. As she passed near a neighbor’s house, the wall suddenly gave way and fell on her. Villagers rushed to rescue her from the debris, but she was declared dead at the scene. Local police and revenue officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

Lucknow witnessed a dramatic change in weather on Thursday morning as thick clouds, strong winds, and heavy rain made the capital city unusually dark even during daytime hours. Temperatures dropped sharply, bringing a brief spell of relief from the heat.

According to senior meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh, the sudden storm activity was the result of an active western disturbance coupled with the meeting of easterly and westerly winds. Rainfall recorded in the city was 7 mm by 8:30 am, while the airport area reported 2 mm. Nearby districts including Barabanki, Rae Bareli, and Sitapur also experienced similar weather conditions.