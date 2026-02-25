Unprecedented cloudbursts and shrinking glaciers signal climate change: CM Sukhu

Shimla: The Himalayas are on the brink of a climate emergency. Multiple warning signs are unfolding across the region, which include unprecedented cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, rapid retreating of glaciers documented by scientific studies, dry spells disrupting crops, and increasingly erratic or intense monsoon patterns.



Together, these climate-driven extreme events are causing immense ecological and economic stress on Himachal Pradesh--- a fragile mountain state, deeply vulnerable to rising temperatures and shifting weather systems.

Releasing the report on the Scientific Assessment of Tackling Non-CO₂ Emissions, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is not merely a geographical entity but the soul of the Himalayas.

Its glaciers, rivers, forests, and mountains define its identity and sustain millions beyond its borders. Any disturbance to the Himalayas would have the worst consequences not only for the state but for the entire nation, he added.

Sukhu admitted that, being a Himalayan state, Himachal Pradesh is getting increasingly threatened by climate change. Yet, it is fulfilling its national duty to preserve its forests, rivers, and land so that the nation survives. However, the state government now realises that the cash-strapped state is not even getting its dues, let alone the rewards and hand-holdings from the centre.

He said that today the state is fighting for its rightful dues.

“The state government will not proceed with upcoming projects such as the Kishau and Renuka dams unless the neighbouring states provide concrete assurances to settle the long-pending arrears of the Bhakra Beas Management Board,” he declared.

While Kishau Dam is being developed on the Tons River, a major tributary of the Yamuna River that flows through the border areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Renuka (Renukaji) Dam is planned on the Giri River, another tributary of the Yamuna, also located in Sirmour district.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to making Himachal Pradesh the first green energy state in the country and has initiated various steps in this direction. He said environmental conservation has been accorded top priority, and several initiatives have been undertaken to preserve the state’s pristine environment.

“Three years ago, the government set a target to transform Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state, and sustained efforts were being made to conserve natural resources. The government has set a target of harnessing 200 MW of solar power during the current year, with subsidies being provided to encourage youth to set up solar projects,” he informed

A one-megawatt green hydrogen plant is also being established at Nalagarh in collaboration with Oil India Limited. In the coming years, Himachal Pradesh aims to emerge as a pioneer in green hydrogen production in the country, he added.

Sukhu said that the government was also promoting electric mobility.

Around 300 new e-buses would be inducted into the fleet of HRTC by April this year. Electric vehicles are being deployed across government departments, and a 40 percent subsidy is being provided to convert 38,000 taxis into e-taxis, he added.