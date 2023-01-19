Unnao rape victim opposes parole to former BJP MLA

The victim in the 2017 Unnao rape incident has opposed the 15-day parole granted to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving life sentence in the case, to attend his daughter’s marriage.

The victim has issued a video statement and written to President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard, claiming a threat to her life and that of her family members.

In the letter which was shared on social media along with the video, she claimed that as long as Sengar, a former MLA, remains outside jail, he will remain a threat to her, her family and witnesses in the case.

The victim also claimed that her uncle could not interim bail for her sister’s marriage under a conspiracy hatched by the family members of Sengar.

The Delhi High Court had on January 16 ordered the release of Sengar on parole from January 27 to February 10 to attend his daughter’s wedding.

A similar plea by Sengar was listed in the High Court in a separate case of the death of the Unnao rape victim’s father in custody in which Sengar has been serving 10 years imprisonment.