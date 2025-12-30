Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar’s daughter shares anguish in open letter

Lucknow: Ishita Sengar, the younger daughter of former BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, on Monday shared her anguish in an emotional social media post, speaking publicly for the first time about her ordeal eight years after the Unnao rape case.

In an open letter addressed to the country, Ishita described herself as exhausted and frightened, saying she had waited for eight years but was now slowly losing faith. She said she decided to write as the burden had become too heavy to bear in silence.

Ishita alleged that over the years she had repeatedly been targeted on social media and subjected to extreme abuse. She claimed that she was told she should be raped and killed, and that such attacks had left deep psychological scars. Her letter reflects the trauma faced by family members caught in the long shadow of the high-profile case.

The post comes at a significant moment in the legal proceedings. It follows the Supreme Court’s decision to stay a Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence awarded to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. On December 23, the Delhi High Court had passed an order suspending Sengar’s sentence. However, the Supreme Court intervened and put the order on hold, directing that Kuldeep Singh Sengar should not be released from jail in connection with the Unnao rape case.

The Unnao case, which shook Uttar Pradesh politics and drew national attention, has continued to have far reaching legal and social consequences. Ishita Sengar’s letter has once again brought focus on the human cost of prolonged legal battles and the impact of online abuse amid deeply polarising cases.