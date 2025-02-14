Unnao murder case: Delhi HC extends interim bail to Sengar's brother

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday extended till March 11 the interim bail granted to the brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar over the alleged murder of Unnao rape survivor's father in custody.

Justice Vikas Mahajan gave the relief to Jaideep Sengar on medical grounds, saying he was suffering from mouth cancer and undergoing treatment.

His counsel sought the suspension of the 10-year jail term in the case and urged the court to grant him interim relief till the issue was decided.

He said the interim bail given to him by the high court earlier was ending on February 18.

"Issue notice (to CBI). Let status report be filed. In the meanwhile, interim bail granted to the petitioner is extended till the next date of hearing. Renotify on March 11," the court ordered.

The high court gave him the relief earlier on July 3, 2024, which was further extended on November 18.

Kuldeep was convicted of raping the minor survivor and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life on December 20, 2019.

The minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017.

On March 13, 2020, Kuldeep along with his brother Jaideep alias Atul Singh was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the trial court, which also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh, over her father's death in custody.

The father was allegedly arrested at the behest of the accused under the Arms Act and died in custody on April 9, 2018, owing to police brutality.

The trial court said "no leniency" could be shown for killing a family's "sole bread earner".

Their appeals against the trial court's judgement are pending in high court.