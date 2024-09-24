Unlike BJP, two lakh jobs will be given only on merit in Congress government, claims Hry former CM Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that 2 lakh permanent recruitments will be made in the state only on the basis of merit and paper when Congress government is formed in Haryana.



He also assured that Congress is committed to eliminate paper leaks and recruitment mafia. Earlier, BJP Mahila Morcha state vice-president Neena Rathi and Kisan Morcha state vice-president Satpal Rathi joined Congress under the leadership of Hooda and Congress state president Chaudhary Udaybhan.

Speaking to mediapersons in Rohtak, Hooda said the BJP is resorting to lies in the face of impending defeat. “To deceive the unemployed youth, BJP is now talking about giving 25,000 jobs whereas for the entire 5 years, this government itself kept the recruitments hanging. BJP confused the youth in the name of paper leak, sometimes under CET and socio-economic marks,” he stated. “BJP only gave date after date to the youth, but Congress will give them joining after joining. All the recruitments will be done on the basis of complete transparency, recruitment rules and the fixed calendar without any delays,” he promised. Hooda said the BJP itself is accepting the failure of its government, which is why it never even mentions its nine-and-a-half years of tenure.

“Even while being in the opposition, Congress is asking for votes in the name of its work,” he stated. “The Congress government built a central university in Mahendragarh, 12 universities in the entire state, 154 new polytechnic colleges, 45 government colleges, 56 new ITI, four new government engineering colleges, 36 Aarohi schools, dozens of model and Sanskriti model schools. Six new medical colleges including Mewat, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Karnal, Rohtak, Gohana were built,” he stated.

The former CM said the National Cancer Institute and AIIMS-2 Badhsa were built during the Congress’ tenure.

“Apart from building the Rajiv Gandhi Education Society and the National Law University in the name of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, countless works were done. Despite all this, the state had a debt of Rs 70,000 crores, but the BJP government has a debt of four-and-a-half lakh crores without doing any work,” he said.