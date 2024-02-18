UNLF(P) cadres involved in violence in Manipur despite ceasefire agreement with govt: Officials

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: Security agencies have voiced concerns over the escalating violence in Manipur perpetrated by the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) despite the armed group signing a ceasefire agreement with the Union government last November, officials said on Sunday. Led by Kh Pambei, the UNLF (P) became on November 29, 2023 the first Meitei armed group in the Imphal Valley to enter into a ceasefire agreement with the government and agreed to renounce violence.



However, officials said the group has failed to disclose the number of its cadres who were supposed to be kept in a secure area, and they have not surrendered their weapons either.

Reports also indicate the group’s members have been setting up camps in the outskirts of areas predominantly inhabited by the Kuki population with an aim to target the tribal, the officials said. They said that based on the ground reports, security agencies have observed the UNLF (P) cadres have been engaging in violent activities against both security forces and the general public.

The officials said the cadres were involved in looting arms and ammunition from the 5th India Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Chingarel in Manipur East on February 13.

Following this incident, the police arrested six individuals, including two UNLF cadre and the case is now likely to be transferred to the CBI for further investigation.

The recent sightings of UNLF (P) cadres in various areas such as Moirangpurel, Tumukhong and Itham have raised concerns, with reports indicating they were carrying reconnaissance activities for establishing camps in Moirangpurel and Itham.

On February 7, 2024, UNLF (P) cadre allegedly opened fire at Moirangpurel on vehicles heading towards Churachandpur, a district dominated by the Kuki community.