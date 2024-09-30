Unleash your creativity through ‘Create in India’ challenges

New Delhi: In his 114th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the rapidly evolving nature of jobs and the emerging opportunities in creative sectors like gaming, filmmaking, and animation. He underscored India’s immense creative potential and called on creators to participate in the 25 challenges under the theme ‘Create in India,’ organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Modi remarked, “In these changing times, the nature of jobs is shifting, and sectors like gaming, animation, filmmaking, and poster-making are booming. If you excel in any of these areas, your talent can get a significant platform.” He highlighted the scope for bands, community radio enthusiasts, and other creative professionals.

To support this talent, the Ministry has launched 25 challenges aimed at fostering creativity in fields like music, education, and anti-piracy. Creators are encouraged to participate by visiting wavesindia.org.

The initiative ties in with Modi’s broader vision of “Design in India, Design for the World,” articulated during his 78th Independence Day address.