Unknown car enters Bengal Governor’s motorcade in Delhi

Kolkata: A car entered the motorcade of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, triggering suspicion of sabotage, according to an official of the Raj Bhavan here.



The car driver was detained and an FIR was lodged with the Delhi Police, the official said.

“A case of sabotage is suspected. Delhi Police is investigating. The Governor has shifted to a high-security area,” he said.

The incident occurred a day after Bose visited Sandeshkhali in Bengal and spoke to the agitating women.

The women were protesting for the past few days alleging atrocities on them by Trinamool Congress leader Sajahan Sheikh and his followers.

The Governor left for Delhi on Monday after visiting Sandeshkhali.