‘Unjustly targeted, BJP’s show-cause notice demoralising’

Ranchi: BJP MP Jayant Sinha, who was asked by the party to show cause for not taking part in campaigning, on Thursday said he was being “unjustly targeted” and the public notice amounted to demoralising dedicated workers like him.

Replying to the show cause notice, Sinha said it

was issued to him though he had on March 2 communicated to

BJP president JP Nadda that he would not be able to shoulder electoral

responsibilities as he would focus on combating issues arising from global climate change and getting his “explicit approval”.