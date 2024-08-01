‘University will be built in name of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas in Cong govt’

Chandigarh: MP Deepender Hooda today reached Sirsagarh in Mullana Assembly constituency directly from Parliament with Priyanka Gandhi’s message in the programme organised by Shri 108 Sant Niranjan Das Ji on the 21st foundation day of Sant Guru Ravidas Dharm Asthan and 15th martyrdom day of Shri 108 Sant Ramanand Ji Maharaj.



Local MP Varun Mullana was also present with him. Deepender Hooda paid tribute to Sant Ravidas Ji and Sant Ramanand Ji and read the message of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

In her message, Priyanka Gandhi said that on the occasion of the 21st anniversary celebration of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji Asthan, she bows down at the feet of Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj and sends her best wishes for this event.

During this event, Priyanka Gandhi paid humble tribute to Sant Shri Ramanand Ji Maharaj, who sacrificed his life for social values, and gave her message and wrote Jai Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Maharaj.

On this occasion, MP Deepender Hooda and MP Varun Mulana announced a grant of Rs 51 lakh from their MP fund to Guru Ravidas Dharm Asthan. Last year too, MP Deepender Hooda had announced to give Rs 31.25 lakh to the ‘Asthan’ from his MP fund.

On this occasion, Deepender Hooda said during the previous Hooda government of Congress, a law university was established in Sonipat in the name of Baba Saheb, besides welfare many schemes were run including free plots of 100 square yards, ‘Dal-Roti’ scheme, water tank, scholarships to poor students, which were stopped by the BJP government.

He announced that a university will be built in the name of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas ji after the formation of Congress government in the state.

Deepender congratulated the head of Sachkhand Dera, Sant Niranjan Das, Sant Mandeep Das Ji Maharaj for organising the 21st anniversary celebrations and said that the ‘Asthan’ is working for the entire society, which is strengthening our brotherhood.

He congratulated Sant Mandeep Das Maharaj for the work being done by the institute and said that even after 600 years, we are remembering the light the immortal speech brought to humanity.