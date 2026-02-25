United Kingdom goes fully digital with eVisa

KOLKATA: Good news for all who are planning to visit the UK now. Starting today, the UK is moving to a fully digital immigration system and most visitors who need a visa to the UK will get a eVisa only.



From Wednesday onwards, everyone (except British and Irish citizens) wishing to travel to the UK will need a ‘permission to travel’. Wherever possible, the permission will be digitally linked to the passport being used. This digital immigration status replaces visa vignette stickers in passports. Carriers (including airlines) will verify visitors travel permission via automated digital checks with the Home Office.

Meanwhile, visitors who do not need a visa must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). With a eVisa, people only need to attend the Visa Application Centre (VAC) once to confirm their identity. The VAC returns their passport during the appointment and this is more convenient as they don’t need to visit again to collect a visa vignette sticker.

For those looking for eVisa can create UKVI account and check the visa before travelling to the UK. People should update their UKVI account as soon as their details change, for example, updating passport details.