United Kingdom evinces interest in India’s e-courts project

New Delhi: The United Kingdom has evinced interest in the e-Courts project that seeks to digitise entire court records, and a delegation from that country would be in the national capital next week to interact with top Union law ministry officials.

The ambitious e-Courts project is currently in its third phase with an aim to upgrade the digital infrastructure of subordinate judiciary across the country.

Officials told news agency that a delegation from the United Kingdom will visit the Department of Justice here on November 6 and interact with top officials and members of the e-committee of the Supreme Court.

The e-committee is the governing body charged with overseeing the e-Courts Project conceptualised under the “National Policy and Action Plan for Implementation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Indian Judiciary-2005”.

Under the ongoing phase three of the project, a total of 3,108 crore documents will be digitised.

As part of Phase-III, the system will be migrated to cloud technology and the cost estimated for providing 25 petabytes (according to existing requirement) of cloud storage is Rs 1,205.20 crore.

The project also seeks to establish and expand the scope of virtual courts for hearing of cases by creating a robust digital infrastructure. A sum of Rs 413.08 crore is the cost estimate for establishment of 1,150 virtual courts. agencies