United front key to eradicating Sickle Cell Anaemia by 2047, asserts MP Governor Patel

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, on Thursday, emphasised that the complete eradication of Sickle Cell Anaemia requires the active and united participation of all sections of society.

Addressing a state-level Sammelan organised in Barwani, a tribal-dominated district and the most affected in the state by the disease, on the occasion of World Sickle Cell Day, he spoke while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined the event virtually from Indore due to adverse weather conditions.

With an emphasis on collective commitment and community participation to eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia by the year 2047, the Governor said, “Only through trust, cooperation, and concerted efforts can we overcome this disease.”

He highlighted the importance of awareness, early screening, and regular treatment, especially in tribal-dominated regions where the disease is more prevalent.

Patel encouraged tribal youth to pursue medical education and engage in Sickle Cell research and awareness. He also urged tribal leaders and the media to support public sensitisation.

Additionally, he launched a Sickle Cell Management Guide and attended an exhibition and a yoga demonstration by school children.

CM Yadav stressed the need to incorporate Sickle Cell testing as part of pre-marital practices, alongside traditional horoscope matching. He said that early diagnosis leads to better disease management.

The CM reaffirmed the commitment to eliminate the disease under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission-2047.

CM Yadav announced the opening of a new medical college in the region, in Khargone.

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, who holds the Health portfolio, reported that the state has exceeded its target of 90 lakh screenings by reaching 97 lakh individuals, and now aims to complete 1.4 crore screenings. A 100-day special campaign will commence from July 1, 2025, to achieve this target.

So far, 2 lakh+ carriers and 29,277 confirmed patients have been identified in the state.

Over 80 lakh Sickle Cell cards have been distributed, and 26,115 patients are being treated with Hydroxyurea medication.

The event witnessed the participation of Union MoS for WCD Savitri Thakur, MP Ministers Gautam Tetwal and Narendra Shivaji Patel, MPs Gajendra Singh Patel and Sumer Singh Solanki and NRHM director Saloni Sidana.