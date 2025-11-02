MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Unite under BSP banner, Mayawati calls on OBCs
Nation

Unite under BSP banner, Mayawati calls on OBCs

BY Biswajeet Banerjee2 Nov 2025 12:26 AM IST

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Saturday held a crucial meeting with office-bearers from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community here, appealing to them for both financial and electoral support to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming polls.

Addressing the gathering, Mayawati said: “The OBC community can hold the master key to power if it unites under the BSP’s banner. The sooner they organise themselves, the sooner their good days will come.”

Biswajeet Banerjee

Biswajeet Banerjee


Next Story
Share it
X