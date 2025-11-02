Unite under BSP banner, Mayawati calls on OBCs

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Saturday held a crucial meeting with office-bearers from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community here, appealing to them for both financial and electoral support to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming polls.

Addressing the gathering, Mayawati said: “The OBC community can hold the master key to power if it unites under the BSP’s banner. The sooner they organise themselves, the sooner their good days will come.”