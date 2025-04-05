Unistring Tech Solutions wins Rs 22.98 crore defence contract for advanced sub-systems

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (UTS), a pioneer in advanced defence technologies, recently secured a strategic Rs 22.98 crore contract from a leading Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence. The agreement underscores the company’s pivotal role in advancing indigenous defence capabilities. The contract entails the design, supply, and integration of advanced sub-systems for strategic defence platforms, leveraging UTS’s expertise in electronic warfare systems, radar technologies and counter-drone solutions. Execution of the project, slated for completion within 12 months, will emphasise precision engineering and adherence to stringent military-grade quality standards. UTS leadership hailed the order as a testament to India’s growing self-reliance in defence innovation. “This achievement reinforces our commitment to the self reliance vision, delivering cutting-edge, mission-ready solutions through indigenous R&D and manufacturing excellence,” stated a company spokesperson. The project aligns with India’s broader push for technological sovereignty in defence infrastructure, positioning UTS as a critical contributor to the nation’s strategic preparedness. Industry analysts highlight the contract as a milestone for India’s private defence sector, signalling confidence in homegrown technological prowess amid evolving global security challenges.