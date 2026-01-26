Union MoS meets PM SVANidhi beneficiaries

New Delhi: On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu interacted with beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme and construction workers associated with major national projects such as Kartavya Path and Kartavya Bhawan. The beneficiaries and workers have been invited as special guests to the Republic Day 2026 celebrations.

The interaction was attended by Housing and Urban Affairs secretary Srinivas Katithikala and senior ministry officials. During the programme, street vendors and construction workers shared accounts of how government initiatives have helped improve their livelihoods and enabled them to take part in the country’s development process.

Addressing the gathering, Sahu said Republic Day had evolved into a celebration of public participation, with citizens from diverse backgrounds reflecting the nation’s collective pride. “When these special guests witness the Republic Day Parade, the world will see that New India draws its strength from workers, street vendors and ordinary citizens,” he said.

Speaking about PM SVANidhi, the minister described it as more than a credit scheme. “It is a mission to provide dignity, autonomy and empowerment to street vendors. Over one crore loans have been disbursed under the scheme,” he said.