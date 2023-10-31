Union MoS Chandrasekhar booked for alleged controversial remarks

KOCHI: A case was registered against Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday for allegedly making statements that promote enmity between different groups, a move which was slammed by the BJP.



While the party condemned the action, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Chandrasekhar alleged that the FIR was registered for exposing the appeasement of Hamas by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Hitting out at the two leaders, the central minister said, on social media platform X, that the case has been

jointly filed against him by “the two INDIA alliance partners”.

He accused both of them of “shamelessly” appeasing “poisonous radical violent organisations like SDPI, PFI and Hamas”.

Earlier in the day, BJP Kerala chief K Surendran alleged that the action against Chandrasekhar by the Pinarayi Vijayan government was

aimed at “helping” and “encouraging” divisive forces and those with extremist

views.

The party said it would face the case against the central minister both politically and legally.