Union ministers and BJP CMs hail 11 years of PM Modi’s leadership

Dehradun/Lucknow: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Operation Sindoor is proof that in the last 11 years the Narendra Modi government has transformed India’s security apparatus by changing attitude towards national security issues while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that retaliatory strikes will be the answer to those imposing war on the country.

As chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, Union ministers and senior party leaders addressed public events and held news conferences in several state capitals to laud the prime minister’s “strong and decisive” leadership, they said Modi’s 11 years in office will be remembered as a “golden period” in the making of a self-reliant India.

Adityanath said that under Modi’s leadership, India has regained its honour on the global platform, which had “diminished” during the 65 years of Congress and other “unstable” governments.

India’s defence exports have risen to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15, he added.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said in Shimla that the Central government has set a target of Rs 3 lakh crore for defence exports by 2029.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said 11 years of Modi government at the Centre saw a changed India and a new work culture emerging and claimed that the western state received ten times more funds during this period compared to the UPA rule.

While Union Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil said Prime Minister Modi has ended the politics of appeasement and brought accountability and transparency after assuming office in 2014, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant underlined that the prime minister has given a responsive and responsible government to reform, perform and transform.

In Chennai, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Modi’s 11 years in office has brought in a transformation from hopelessness and negativity to progress and all-round development.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi credited the Prime Minister for providing a stable government that has spurred growth, development and prosperity in the country.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Operation Sindoor has raised India’s stature in the world in the new era of technological warfare.

Describing eleven years of Modi government as an era of development and change in the country, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in Dehradun that 27 crore people rose above the poverty line in the country during the period which also saw India emerge as a self-reliant “defence power.”

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Prime Minister Modi has transformed the lives of millions, with over 27 crore Indians lifted out of extreme poverty in the last 11 years.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal highlighted the achievements in the power sector.