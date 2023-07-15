Union minister Tomar to handle MP Assembly polls management

BHOpal: In a strategic decision, BJP on Saturday appointed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is considered a poll and organisational expert in the saffron camp, as a convenor of the election management committee for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.



The appointment of Tomar is considered a significant move of the BJP in the political corridors ahead of the state Assembly polls, which are slated in November-December this year because when he was in the state as party chief, the saffron party registered a thumping victory in the 2008 and 2013 Assembly polls with the good coordination of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Tomar. In the previous election, BJP lost the Assembly polls when Tomar was not in the state as a president. The Chouhan-Tomar pair has been a hit for decades in the state BJP, due to good tuning between them. Tomar is a senior member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, holds the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare portfolio, and represents the Morena Lok Sabha constituency of the state in Parliament.

At present, the BJP is facing a big challenge of infighting in the state organisation in various parts of the state as several such incidents have been witnessed since the party came to power after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched to BJP in March 2020. Besides, a lack of coordination is seen among the party workers and leaders first time in the state on several occasions.

It is also considered that BJP has taken this decision concerning the reports of lack of coordination among the party leaders reached central leadership.

Tomar has been two-term state BJP chief and has good relations with party workers across the state. It is considered that Tomar has excellent skills in the strengthening of organisation because he has reached this height as Union minster from a ward-level worker. Tomar started his political journey as a student union and councillor. He has been a two-term MLA from Gwalior and as cabinet Minister in Uma Bharti and Shivraj Singh-led BJP state government.

The decision has been taken by the centre leadership, keeping in mind to coordinate the party cadres.