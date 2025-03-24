Union minister reviews Central govt’s projects in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed commitment towards the development of Odisha by appreciating the setting up of a new power plant in Odisha and the implementation of Central projects.

Khattar, who was on a visit to Odisha, reviewed the power and urban affairs schemes of the state in Bhubaneswar along with Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and other senior officials. The Union minister also visited Lord Jagannath in Puri and duly performed prayers there.

During the review meeting, the Union minister assessed the current status of the power and urban affairs sectors in the state. Also, he praised the “outstanding” performance of the state for the effective implementation of various schemes and projects of the Central government in the state.

Khattar said that Odisha has abundant coal reserves and there are immense possibilities of setting up new power plants in the state. “This is a golden opportunity for private investors and states to set up plants at the pithead. This is likely to increase the state’s revenue significantly,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured the Union minister that power and urban affairs schemes will be implemented prominently in the state.

Odisha has performed “excellently in the effective implementation of various schemes and projects of the Central government to improve the standard of living of the general public” and is “continuously progressing”.

The Union minister assured the state government that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the all-round development of Odisha.