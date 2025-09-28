Union minister Ravneet Singh inaugurates newly built Railway Colony in Ludhiana

Chandigarh: Union Minister of State for Railway and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh on Saturday inaugurated the newly redeveloped Railway Colony in Civil Lines, near Fountain Chowk, Ludhiana.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Member Planning RLDA, Tarun Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Northern Railway, Firozpur, Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Project Manager RLDA, Balbir Singh, JGM Projects RLDA, Saurabh Singh, and JGM Civil RLDA, Lt. Col. Biswajit Sahu in the presence of senior officials from Indian Railways and the RLDA. It is being viewed as a landmark move, as it brings a solution of offering quality residential facilities to railway employees while enabling the commercial development of the area. RLDA, a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways, has redeveloped the Ludhiana Railway Colony.