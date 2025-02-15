Union minister Pralhad Joshi assures farmers that dialogue to continue

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, accompanied by Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Food & Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak held a key meeting with farmer leaders including Jagjit

Singh Dallewal, Sarwan Singh Pandher, agitating under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM Non-Political)

and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, here at MGSIPA, on Friday evening.

Gurmeet Singh Khudian welcomed the team of Union Government led by Joshi and farmer union representatives and urged the Union Minister to consider the

farmers’ legitimate demands sympathetically and resolve them at the earliest.

He reiterated that the Punjab government stands firmly with the farmers, prioritising their welfare and interests.

Joshi assured the farmers that dialogue would continue, with the next meeting scheduled for February 22, 2025.

He also appealed to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his indefinite hunger strike, citing concerns about his health.

Dallewal said that he will continue taking medical aid, but won’t end the hunger strike, which has entered 81st day, until the Government meets the farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops.

During the meeting, Joshi also shared the data regarding the procurement of paddy in last season and assured that all arrangements are in place to procure the next wheat crop.

He highlighted the steps being taken to encourage farmers for crop diversification and promote cultivation of pulses, vegetables and fruits.