Union minister Nadda calls for influenza preparedness

New Delhi: Union Health minister J P Nadda on Monday directed that preparedness and response activities, including surge capacities, be ensured to contain influenza, cases of which are expected to rise this season.

He was speaking at the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ on “strengthening interministerial and intersectoral convergence for influenza preparedness and response”.

The event was organised by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union health ministry in collaboration with WHO India from December 22-23.

Addressing the inaugural session virtually on Monday, Nadda stated that the ‘Chintan Shivir’ offers an important opportunity for all stakeholders to deliberate on various dimensions of preparedness for resilience against influenza.

He emphasised that it is vital to ensure preparedness and response activities, including surge capacities, are well aligned for the forthcoming influenza season.

The Union health minister further underlined the importance of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), stressing that coordinated and synergistic efforts by the Centre and states are essential to ensure robust and collaborative surveillance systems across India.

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ witnessed participation from around 110 representatives from a wide range of ministries, departments and institutions, reflecting strong multi-sectoral engagement, the health ministry said in a statement.