Union minister Khattar meets Asian Development Bank prez Masato Kanda

Chandigarh: Union Energy, Housing and Urban Development minister Manohar Lal Khattar had a special meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda at Shramik Shakti Bhawan on Friday.

On this occasion, the bank's continuous cooperation and investment in the rapid urbanisation in India was discussed in detail.

Along with this, special emphasis was laid on finding new strength in the collective power sector in collaboration with ADB. In the meeting, ADB offered its previous contribution in various development-oriented areas of India.

Investment areas were discussed with the aim of realising the vision of "Developed India 2047".

Khattar also held detailed discussions with the ADB president on various topics related to transport system, overall housing, urban freedom and infrastructure, restraint governance and reforms.

The Union minister updated him about India’s progress in the urban areas and a successful model of multi-modal transit system is being implemented in UNESCO.

While showing glimpses of major campaigns like Mission India, AMRUT and 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' (Urban), he said that ADB can assist in establishing sustainable, inclusive and comfortable cities under India's urban development program.

Masato Kanda described the progress of the Rapid Rail Transit System (Recreational Transport) in India as very impressive and said that this project has an important role in addressing air pollution, traffic planning and social distancing. He also suggested that innovations can be reviewed by securing land through holistic development by the private sector.