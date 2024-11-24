Union minister Jitendra Singh holds ‘public durbar’ in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday held a nearly two-hour ‘Public Durbar’ (public meeting) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is committed to resolve public issues at their doorsteps.

Singh, who won Udhampur parliamentary constituency for third term in a row, held the public durbar at Marheen block of Hiranagar sector near the International border. It was a part of his ongoing spree to reach out to the public directly to listen to their issues and concerns.

Several issues raised by individual citizens and delegations were resolved on-the-spot. Instructions for immediate action were issued in several other cases, an official said.

He said the entire district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas and senior officers from various departments were also present for instant intervention and follow-up.

This is the third such Public Durbar in different parts of Kathua district in recent months.

“Elected representatives owe the obligation of not only addressing the genuine requirements of the electorate but also to seek to convince them that they are cared for and heard. And, a Public Durbar like this serves that purpose,” the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s office said.

Singh said the NDA government led by Modi is committed to serving common citizens and reducing public inconvenience.

The government is focused on delivery of public services at their doorsteps, with an objective of ensuring ease of living for the citizens, rising above the narrow considerations of politics, caste, creed and region, the minister said.

During the public durbar, Singh was briefed by the administration about the status of matters brought to his notice by the general public on previous occasions.

While interacting with them, the minister assured the visiting delegations that he would himself monitor the status of their issues raised today and take all possible steps so that they are addressed by the district administration in a time-bound manner.

Lately, the Minister has been criss-crossing districts falling under his parliamentary constituency as part of this public-outreach measure to meet numerous public delegations under one roof, with an objective to seek redressal and resolution of their issues with the local administration.

Singh travels to the interiors of these districts to meet a cross-section of the public, leveraging the direct interface of the Public Durbar to address citizens’ issues, guided by the motto of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas’, the official said.