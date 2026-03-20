Union minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat, caller traced to Bengal's Murshidabad

New Delhi: Union minister Jayant Chaudhary allegedly received a death threat from an unknown caller, triggering a review of his security and a police probe based on a complaint lodged in the matter, officials said on Friday. Police said the caller has been traced to Murshidabad in West Bengal. Chaudhary, the minister of state (Independent Charge) for skill development and entrepreneurship, received the threat call around 11 am on March 18 from an unidentified number, the officials said.

According to the complaint lodged on Chaudhary's behalf at Tughlak Road police station, the caller threatened to kill the minister and referred to weapons such as MP5 guns. The caller also asked the minister whether he had seen certain documents sent to him and repeatedly threatened him before disconnecting the call, the complaint stated. The officials said subsequent messages received from the same number showed threatening remarks written on an itinerary of a "tour programme" of the minister. The messages also contained location details and voice notes reiterating the threats. During further communication, the caller claimed that the information had been "sent from above", raising further concern. All relevant evidence, including call details, messages and screenshots, has been shared with police, the complaint stated. The complaint also mentioned suspicious activity near Chaudhary's residence, including alleged surveillance by unidentified persons. A white car with tinted windows was seen stationed near Chaudhary's residence for a considerable period of time a few days ago, with its occupants allegedly monitoring movement in the area, it claimed. Police said that according to preliminary investigation, the caller has been identified as Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal. Efforts are being made to apprehend him and ascertain the motive behind the threat. They said they are verifying all angles, including the reconnaissance activity, and have stepped up security.