Union Minister Gadkari files nomination for Nagpur Lok Sabha seat

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday filed his nomination as a BJP candidate for the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, and expressed confidence that the NDA government will continue to be in power at the Centre.

Before filing the nomination paper, Gadkari took out a roadshow in the city, where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel were present with him.

Addressing a gathering before filing the nomination, Gadkari said, “With people’s blessings, the NDA government will retain power under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Maharashtra will see a huge development under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.”

“We have to make India ‘vishwa guru’ under PM Modi’s leadership and turn it into a happy and prosperous nation,” he said. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways said he carried out works worth Rs one lakh crore in Nagpur, and the credit goes to the party workers. He said he gave a push to the Multi-Model International Passenger and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), created job opportunities for the youth and built roads and flyovers to improve infrastructure in the district.