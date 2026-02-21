Union minister distributes access passes for fishing in EEZ at event in Gujarat

Veraval: Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Friday handed over access passes for fishing in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at a function in Gujarat’s Veraval.

He handed over the passes to 37 fishermen representing 24 fisheries cooperative societies along with safety kits, which included life jackets, high-beam torches, and GPS devices, an official release said.

Singh also distributed grant of Rs 2 lakh to newly formed fisheries cooperatives in the state, it added.

“During earlier governments, middlemen used to take 60 per cent share of fishermen. Now, under the Narendra Modi government, there are no middlemen. The entire process is digital,” he said while addressing a gathering on the occasion.