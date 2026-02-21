Union minister CR Patil reviews Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led a senior-level review meeting on Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0 with Chhattisgarh’s district collectors, emphasising the need for rapid water conservation measures before the monsoons.



The review meeting, organised by the National Water Mission under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in partnership with the Chhattisgarh state government, took stock of the implementation of

JSJB 2.0 at the district level, innovative approaches, and people’s participation in JSJB 2.0.

The senior-level review meeting was attended by senior officials from the Central and state governments, with collectors from Durg, Bilaspur, and Surajpur districts making presentations on the scale of mobilisation, scheme convergence, and scientifically designed low-cost groundwater recharge systems.

Chhattisgarh had achieved the second position at the national level during JSJB 1.0, developing over four lakh recharge structures in a short period.

Many districts were awarded for their outstanding performance, making the state a leader in community-based water conservation efforts.

In JSJB 2.0, over 88,000 works have been completed, and over 42,000 are in progress.

The meeting also looked back at successful models like the CREDAI Raipur “low-cost recharge” model developed with the Raipur Municipal Corporation and the Korea district “5 percent model”, where farmers have allocated a portion of their land for rainwater recharge.

These models have proved that locally suitable and low-cost solutions, coupled with strong public participation, are effective.