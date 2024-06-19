Union Minister Bandi Sanjay vows to protect national interests, unite society

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said he would work to safeguard national interests, protect "dharma", unite society and try to bring funds for the development of Telangana and his Lok Sabha constituency of Karimnagar in the state.

Sanjay Kumar, who reached Karimnagar in Telangana for the first time after assuming charge as a minister, told reporters that credit for his elevation as union minster goes to the party activists and their hard work.

Prostrating on the ground as a mark of respect for his 'karmabhoomi' soon after reaching Karimnagar where he rose through the ranks as a leader in the saffron party, Sanjay Kumar said it is only possible in the BJP for a person like him to rise from being a corporator in Karimnagar to a union minister.

He was accorded a rousing welcome by the party leaders and activists who showered flower petals on him.

Recalling that party activists had faced police action in the form of lathi charge, rowdy sheets and house arrests when he was Telangana BJP president during the previous BRS regime, he said he has now got recognition because of the hard work and sacrifices of the party workers.

This post is dedicated to the party activists, he said.

"I will use this responsibility of being union minister not for enjoying the post or to make money illegally, but for protecting the country and 'dharma', uniting society, and bringing funds for Telangana and the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. There is no question of misusing the post," he said.

He also said he would remember the sacrifices of those who gave their life for the sake of Telangana statehood.

He was given a guard of honour by the police and welcomed by government officials in Karimnagar.

Sanjay Kumar retained the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in the recent Lok Sabha polls by a margin of over 2.25 lakh votes.