Union min Rijiju appointed BJP poll in-charge for Mizoram

13 Oct 2023 6:19 PM GMT

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday appointed Union minister Kiren Rijiju as the party’s election in-charge for Mizoram where Assembly polls will be held on November 7.

BJP national secretary Anil Antony and Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton will serve as the party’s co-in-charges for the elections in Mizoram, the party said in a statement. Voting for all 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. In last Assembly polls held in November 2018, Mizo National Front had secured 26 seats.

