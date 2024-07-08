Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches key projects in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated the Amin PJKP Vidhyarthi Bhavan in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday. The event saw the presence of numerous dignitaries, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Amit Shah also inaugurated the state-of-the-art multispecialty SLiMS Hospital in Ahmedabad. Before these inaugurations, he performed the Mangala Aarti at the Sri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad.

In a post on the X platform, Amit Shah extended his heartfelt wishes to his countrymen on Mahaprabhu Jagannath Ji’s Rath Yatra. He expressed, “Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s Rath Yatra is an auspicious occasion to preserve the Indian cultural heritage and prosperity and to provide new advancement, which is celebrated with utmost devotion by crores of devotees of the country. This yatra symbolises that Indian culture is dynamic, and celebrations and spirituality are its characteristics. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the countrymen on Mahaprabhu’s Rath Yatra and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Veer Balabhadra, and Mata Subhadra for everyone’s welfare and progress.” After inaugurating the Amin PJKP Vidhyarthi Bhavan, Amit Shah highlighted the significance of the institution’s centenary milestone, underscoring its community support. He lauded the institution for its 92 years of continuous service in spreading knowledge and producing notable personalities who have contributed significantly to Gujarat and the nation. Addressing the students, Shah emphasised resilience and determination in the face of life’s challenges. He remarked on the historical significance of the venue, noting that Sardar Patel had spent time there and held many meetings during the freedom movement. He urged the students to embody the spirit of service to the nation, stating, “The students of today’s generation do not need to sacrifice their lives for the country; they need to live for the country. Whatever they do in their lives, they should do it for the country.”