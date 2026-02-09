​Raipur: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah attended the closing ceremony of Bastar Pandum 2026 today as the Chief Guest. The event was also graced by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma.



​Key Highlights of the Address:

​Bastar’s Identity: Shri Amit Shah emphasized that Bastar's true identity is its rich culture and heritage, not gunpowder or explosives.

​Cultural Revival: "Bastar Pandum" has successfully revitalized the local culture by integrating 12 disciplines, including traditional food, dance, and arts.

​Fear-Free Bastar: The participation of 55,000 tribals in the festival serves as evidence that Bastar is liberating itself from the fear of Naxalism.

​Global Recognition: The Modi government is committed to protecting tribal communities and is bringing global honor to the dance, art, and culture of Bastar.

​Infrastructure & Employment: A new industrial area spanning 118 acres is being developed to provide a strong employment base for the youth.

​Vision for Development: In the next 5 years, Bastar is envisioned to become the most developed tribal region, with new tourism activities driving economic growth.

​Security and Rehabilitation

​Shri Shah delivered a stern yet compassionate message regarding Naxalism:

​Rehabilitation: The government is committed to rehabilitating Naxals who surrender, offering an attractive package under the Chhattisgarh government's policy.

​Zero Tolerance for Violence: He warned that while the door for surrender is open, "the answer to weapons will be given with weapons." Those who target innocent villagers, children, and infrastructure will not be spared.

​Naxal-Free Timeline: He expressed confidence that Bastar will become Naxal-free within the stipulated timeframe.

​Honoring Tribal Heritage

​Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: Shri Shah credited PM Modi for declaring Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and celebrating his 150th birth anniversary year.

​Presidential Invitation: In a major gesture of respect, the winners of the 12 disciplines of Bastar Pandum have been invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan for a meal and to perform their art.

​Preserving History: Mentioned the establishment of a Tribal Museum (worth ₹200 crore) to commemorate tribal leaders who fought for India’s independence.

​Development Initiatives

​The Union Minister outlined several projects aimed at transforming the region:

​Rail & Irrigation: The ₹3,500 crore Rowghat-Jagdalpur rail project and a new irrigation project on the Indravati River (which will also generate 120 MW of power).

​Connectivity: Ensuring every village has a post office or bank branch within 5 km and improved mobile connectivity.

​Welfare: Continued support through the purchase of paddy at ₹3,100, free rice, gas cylinders, and tap water for every household.

​Tourism: Future plans include adventure tourism, home-stays, canopy walks, and glass bridges to showcase Bastar's natural beauty.

​"There was a time when Bastar lived in fear of IEDs and gunfire. Today, it celebrates its songs, dances, and traditions. This transformation is the real victory of the people." — Shri Amit Shah

​Would you like me to summarize specific developmental projects mentioned in this speech or draft a social media post based on these highlights?