Union Health Minister JP Nadda and CM Vishnu Deo Sai to address massive public meeting

Raipur: In order to mark the completion of two years of the Chhattisgarh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Janadesh Parab will be organised in Janjgir on December 22. During the event, the people will be informed about the achievements of the state government over the past two years and the key decisions taken for Chhattisgarh’s integrated development. Beneficiaries eligible under various public welfare schemes will also be provided benefits on the occasion.

On the occasion of Janadesh Parab, a massive public meeting will be organised at the Police Lines ground in Janjgir will be addressed by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda. The programme will be presided over by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Renowned folk artist and Padma awardee Anuj Sharma, along with other artists, will present cultural programmes at the event. In addition, a development exhibition highlighting the achievements of various departments over the last two years will be organised at the venue. The exhibition will feature stalls set up by departments including the Chhattisgarh State Power Board, Agriculture Department, School Education, Women and Child Development, Water Resources, Fisheries and Cooperation, among others.

The programme will be attended by Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma as special guests. Cabinet ministers Ramvichar Netam (Agriculture), Dayaldas Baghel (Food), Kedar Kashyap (Forest), Lakhan Lal Dewangan (Industry), Shyam Bihari Jaiswal (Health), OP Choudhary (Finance), Laxmi Rajwade (Women and Child Development), Tank Ram Verma (Revenue), Gajendra Yadav (School Education), Guru Khushwant Saheb (Scheduled Caste Development), Rajesh Agrawal (Culture and Tourism), along with Lok Sabha MP Kamlesh Jangde and MLA Byas Kashyap, will also be present as distinguished guests.

Exhibition Focused on the State’s Holistic Development

At Janadesh Parab, visitors will get a glimpse of the government’s two years of continuous service and sustained development through attractive exhibitions set up by various departments. The exhibition will provide information on schemes such as the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, among others. Similarly, details related to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, beneficiary-oriented schemes and modern agricultural techniques will be showcased, enabling farmers to directly understand the benefits and processes. The exhibition will also highlight the concept of “Smart Schools – Empowered Students – Bright Future”, showcasing digital and innovative education initiatives such as ICT labs, smart classrooms, PM e-Vidya and other schemes, reflecting the state’s focus on quality and technology-driven education.

In addition, the exhibition will feature information on women empowerment initiatives, including the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, nutrition and child welfare schemes, irrigation projects and water management, fisheries development, employment and self-employment programmes, and a model explaining the complete process of paddy procurement at minimum support price (MSP). Various departments will also set up stalls to provide detailed information about their respective schemes.