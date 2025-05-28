Union Govt notifies rules under Inter-Services Organisations Act to enhance Armed Forces jointness

New Delhi: The Union Government on Wednesday notified rules under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Act, 2023, aimed at enhancing jointness and command efficiency within the Armed Forces, as per a notification from the Ministry of Defence. According to the notification, these rules are set to bolster effective command, control, and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs). This significant step aims to bolster effective command, control, and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs), thereby strengthening jointness among the Armed Forces. The Gazette notification details the rules effective from May 27, 2025, following the Act’s enforcement on May 10, 2024, as per a prior notification dated May 8, 2024.

It further outlines the applicability of these rules to all personnel subject to the Army Act, 1950; the Navy Act, 1957; and the Air Force Act, 1955, when attached to or serving with ISOs. The aim is to streamline command structures and disciplinary mechanisms across the services. According to an official release, the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Monsoon Session of 2023 and received the President’s assent on August 15, 2023. The Act empowers the Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of the ISOs to exercise command and control over the service personnel serving under them, ensuring effective maintenance of discipline and administration within the organisations. This is achieved without altering the unique service conditions applicable to each branch of the Armed Forces. The newly notified subordinate Rules are intended to facilitate the effective implementation of the provisions laid down in the legislation. They are a critical enabler for the functioning of the ISOs and establish a comprehensive framework for discipline, administrative control, and operational synergy. With the notification of these Rules, the Act is now fully operational. This will empower the heads of the ISOs, enable the expeditious disposal of disciplinary cases, and help avoid the duplication of proceedings.