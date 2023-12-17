Union govt improving people’s health with holistic approach, effective campaigns, says Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: The Centre has taken up the mission to improve the health of people with a holistic approach by increasing the budget for it and launching various schemes and campaigns in the last one decade, Union Minister Amit Shah has said.



Addressing the 6th Advancements in Endourology Conference here on Saturday, Shah also thanked doctors and paramedical staff for working with dedication in the fight against COVID-19.

“The Union as well as state governments and doctors across the country are working together with a holistic approach to improve the health of the people through the implementation of schemes prepared minutely during the last 10 years,” he said.

“The biggest work was to increase the health budget from Rs 33,000 crore to Rs 1.33 lakh crore. The government worked to improve the health infrastructure and increase human resources required for modern medical science,” he added.

Campaigns such as the Swachh Bharat Yojana launched for prevention of diseases as well as initiatives to take health services to every part of the country have played a crucial role, Shah said.

Citing a personal example, he said, “One of my granddaughters was born during COVID-19, and family members decided not to take her to the government hospital for vaccination. The Bill for vaccines for the child under nine years in a private hospital was Rs 36,000.”

“As against this, we received a coffee mug and zero bill for my first granddaughter, who was born during normal time and got vaccinated in a municipal hospital,” Shah told the gathering.

Shah also narrated how his sister, who wanted to come to India from the US during the COVID-19 pandemic period after flight services resumed, was unable to do so because she had not received a vaccination certificate even a month-and-half after getting inoculated.