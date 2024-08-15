Union govt awards President’s Medal for distinguished service to 4 MP Police officers

BHOPAL: On the eve of the 78th Independence Day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the President’s Medals on Wednesday for Madhya Pradesh’s four police officers for their distinguished service and 14 others for their meritorious service.



MP Chief Minister Yadav and DGP Sudhir Saxena congratulated all the officers and personnel to be awarded the medals. The medals will be given at the Independence Day celebrations next year, on 15 August 2025.

According to the letter to the MP government, President’s Distinguished Service Medals were announced to be given to Additional Director General of Police Chanchal Shekhar, Inspector General of Police Arvind Kumar Saxena, Inspector General of Police Rajesh Kumar Hingankar and Superintendent of Police Ramadhar Bhardwaj.

The President’s Medals were announced to be given to Sanjay Kumar Dubey DSP, Pankaj Shrivastava DIG, Rajesh Singh DIG, Vineet Kapoor DIG, Anjana Tiwari Deputy Commandant, Yogeshwar Sharma SP, Mahaveer Singh Mujalde Addl SP, Irmeen Shah Astt SP, Suresh Kumar Bajanghate Inspector, Manvendra Singh Kushwah DSP, Ravi Kumar Dwivedi DSP, Praveen Narayan Baghel DSP, Surendra Singh Sikarwar DSP, Shailendra Singh Rajput Sub Inspector.

Apart from these, Bhagwan Das Baindiwal officer of Divisional Commandant (Home Guards) was awarded the medal. This is the first occasion in the history of Madhya Pradesh Police when brave police personnel are being honoured with 15 gallantry medals in a single year. The GoI also announced the award of gallantry medals to 12 officers and personnel from the Madhya Pradesh Police. This recognition comes in response to the neutralisation of six hardcore Naxalites in four encounters during anti-Naxal operations, with 11 officers and personnel set to receive the “Gallantry Medal” for their bravery and intelligence.

Additionally, another officer will receive a medal for a separate case. On January 25, 2024, three gallantry medals were also announced in honour of Republic Day. Consequently, a total of 14 gallantry medals have been awarded for anti-Naxal operations this year, with a 15th medal granted for another case, marking a historic achievement for the Madhya Pradesh Police.